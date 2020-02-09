Tom Stoppard Believes LEOPOLDSTADT May Be His Final Play
According to The Guardian, Sir Tom Stoppard may have written his last play.
Britain's most celebrated living playwright opens Leopoldstadt in London's West End on 12 February. But he believes that this is all for him.
"I am slowing up. This one took longer to write," Stoppard said while being interviewed by John Wilson on BBC Radio 4's Front Row. "And the other thing is, what on earth can you write about after that? When I finished Leopoldstadt I thought, 'I can't go through all that again'. Four years tend to go by between my plays, so I will be 86 or 87 before I write another, and I wondered whether people who are 87 do have plays on. It seemed a bit implausible."
Read more on The Guardian.
Leopoldstadt is now previewing at Wyndham's Theatre, and will run for 16 weeks only until 16 May. For more information, visit leopoldstadtplay.com.
Tom Stoppard's new play, directed by Patrick Marber, is an intimate drama with an epic sweep; the story of a family who made good.
Vienna in 1900 was the most vibrant city in Europe, humming with artistic and intellectual excitement and a genius for enjoying life. A tenth of the population were Jews. A generation earlier they had been granted full civil rights by the Emperor, Franz Josef. Consequently, hundreds of thousands fled from the Pale and the pogroms in the East and many found sanctuary in the crowded tenements of the old Jewish quarter, Leopoldstadt.
