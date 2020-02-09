Who Will Win at the 2020 OSCARS? - Winners List Updating Live!

Click Here for More Articles on Oscars

Tonight is the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, airing live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! BroadwayWorld will be updating live as winners are announced tonight, so make sure to check back throughout the night to find out if your favorite nominee won an Oscar!

NOTE: Winners will be marked: **Winner**

Best Picture

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix., "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie," Bombshell"

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"The Irishman," Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit, " Taika Waititi

"Joker," Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

"Little Women, " Greta Gerwig

"The Two Popes," Anthony McCarten

Best Original Screenplay

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Best Cinematography

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Best Costume Design

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"The Irishman"

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Best Original Score

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Best Original Song

Randy Newman - "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)

Chrissy Metz - "I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough)

Elton John & Bernie Taupin - "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

Kristen Anderson Lopez & Robert Lopez - "Into The Unknown" (Frozen II)

Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo - "Stand Up" (Harriet)

Best Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Sound Editing

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Best Sound Mixing

"Ad Astra"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Best Documentary Feature

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Best Documentary Short

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Best International Feature

"Corpus Christi" (Poland)

"Honeyland" (North Macedonia)

"Les Miserables" (France)

"Pain and Glory" (Spain)

"Parasite" (South Korea)

Best Live Action Short

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Sariahs"

"A Sister"





