BWW TV: Ashley Park Opens Up About Her First Play, the Future of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE & More!

We think she's chic, unique, and quite adorable...

Since making her Broadway debut just six years ago as a replacement in Mamma Mia!, Ashley Park has taken on everything from Sondheim to K-pop. This season, she tackles her next great challenge- starring in her very first play.

Just last month, Ashley celebrated opening night of Grand Horizons, a new play by Bess Wohl. Of her latest role, she says: "I think [Jess] is a character that is very close to myself... It's really fun, but it's also really tricky, because where does Ashley start and where does Jess start?"

Before Grand Horizons, Ashley received Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, & Chita Rivera nominations for originating the role of Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway. "I really didn't expect it, but I'm so glad that so much of the community and the world at large responded to the musical's version of Gretchen. Mostly because I really came to love her."

Next up on Park's resume will be the City Center Encores! production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, in which she'll play the title role. "I can't wait for people to see and hear what this team has been working on. It's gonna be a totally new version. I wore that CD down in high school," she says. "I think that right now, one of the things we are trying to figure out together is what being a thoroughly modern heroine or hero is. What does strength mean? What does ambition mean?"

Watch below as she chats with Richard Ridge about even more of her past roles and get a taste of what's to come!





