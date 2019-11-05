Williamstown Theatre Festival 2020 Gala Will Feature Special Appearances By Laura Benanti, Ashley Park and More

Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) announced that the 2020 WTF Gala in New York City honoring Bo & Katherine Peabody will be held at Tao Downtown in New York City on Monday, February 10, 2020, and feature special appearances by Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady, She Loves Me, Gypsy), Joshua Boone (Network, WTF's Artney Jackson, Actually, and Where Storms are Born), Tony Award nominee Ashley Park (WTF's Grand Horizons, Mean Girls, The King and I), and Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks", "Portlandia", "Desperate Housewives"), among many others to be announced at a later date.

Bo & Katherine Peabody have served as Festival Trustees for more than 20 years (Bo from 1998 to 2007 and Katherine from 2008 to the present). Bo is Board Partner & Entrepreneur in Residence at Greycroft, a venture capital firm, and co-founder and Executive Chairman of Seated, a dynamic pricing platform for restaurants. A graduate of Williams College, Bo co-founded Tripod, one of the original social networks, in 1992. Tripod was sold to Lycos in 1998. Bo was also Founding Chairman of EverydayHealth which was sold to Ziff Davis after completing an IPO on the NYSE. Bo co-owns Mezze, Inc., a hospitality group consisting of an award-winning restaurant and events business. Katherine Kollath Peabody is a Conflict Mediator and Restorative Circle Keeper. She works with individuals, families, school communities, and work teams to resolve conflicts and build deeper connections. Her NYC based practice includes mediation, conflict coaching, parent circles, and workshops. She is also co-founder of Boys Adventure Circles (www.boysadventurecircle.com). These classes combine parkour movement with restorative circle discussions for boys to increase their emotional fluency, empathy, and dignity awareness skills. Before having children, Katherine started her career in Magazine Publishing at Condé Nast in New York City as Advertising Manager for Parade, Beauty Director for Self, and National Advertising Sales Director at Glamour. Katherine received her BS in Anthropology at Santa Clara University and her Certificate in Diversity & Inclusion from Cornell. Katherine and Bo live with their three sons and Bernese Mountain Dog in NYC and Williamstown.

The 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Committee includes the following passionate advocates of the Festival: Becky Ann & Dylan Baker, Julia Bowen & Brad Svrluga, André Braugher, Charlotte Byers & Dennis Dunne, Trip Cullman, Halley Feiffer, Mark Feuerstein, Joe & Tracy Finnegan, Shana Fisher & Jonathan Glick, Tavi Gevinson, Matt & Jessica Harris, Jessica Hecht & Adam Bernstein, Will Hochman, Joan & Jim Hunter, Michael R. Jackson, Kristen Johanson & Tom Green, Jeff Johnson & Hy Conrad, Jane Kaczmarek, Sylvia Khoury, Justin Levine, Priscilla Lopez, Martyna Majok, Rhon & James Manigault-Bryant, Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, S. Epatha Merkerson, Carol Miller & Rich Levy, Dominique Morisseau, Anne & Josh Morris, Robert O'Hara, Maulik Pancholy, Mary-Louise Parker, Chrystina Geagan-Parks & James R. Parks, Annie & Nick Pell, Zhenya Pomerantsev & James Waldinger, Tyne Rafaeli, Adam Rapp, Theresa Rebeck, Sarah Ruhl, Olivia Howard Sabine, Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski, Leigh Silverman, Jen Silverman, Jacqueline & Albert Togut, Marisa Tomei, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Volckhausen, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Whitney White, Samira Wiley, and Bess Wohl.

To learn more about the 2020 WTF Gala, please call (212) 395-9090 x110 or visit gala.wtfestival.org. Additional information about the 2020 WTF Gala will be announced at a later date and made available at gala.wtfestival.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





