VIDEO: Watch Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry Belt 90s Classics on the Set of TICK, TICK...BOOM!
Vanessa Hudgens took the Instagram last week while on the set of the upcoming film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! She shared video clips of herself and Joshua Henry, belting out some 90s classics, including Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears.
Check out the videos below!
?| Vanessa Hudgens via sa story Instagram. pic.twitter.com/QDXwJ6vf27- Vanessa Hudgens NEWS (@SourceHudgensFR) February 7, 2020
The upcoming film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! stars Andrew Garfield as Jon. The cast also features Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford.
Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda is making his directorial debut with this film. Miranda also starred in the New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of tick, tick...BOOM!
Tony Award Winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, Fosse/Verdon) to adapt the screenplay based on the original stage show by the late Rent creator Jonathan Larson.
The film is being developed with the support of Julie Larson, sister to late Rent creator Jonathan.
Set in 1990, tick, tick...BOOM! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety - wondering if his dream is worth the cost.
