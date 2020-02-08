Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf Will Lead a DEATH OF A SALESMAN Revival in 2021

The rumors are true! Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf will lead a revival of Death of a Salesman. While not officially announced, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the long-rumored production will come to Broadway in spring 2021.

Lane will take on the role of Willy Loman, opposite Metcalf as Linda Loman. The production will be produced by Scott Rudin and directed by Joe Mantello.

Lane was a recent guest on The Hollywood Reporter's It Happened in Hollywood podcast, where he confirmed the news when asked if he had any upcoming Broadway roles in the works.

He says that the show is "scheduled, if all the dates work out."

"It's been in the works for a very long time," he said of the production. "It's something we've been working on for a long time."

"It's certainly one of the greats of the 20th century, and I really look forward to that."

Listen to the full podcast here.

Nathan Lane appeared most recently in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance. Theatre awards include two Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Obie Awards and an Olivier Award. In 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. On television he was last seen as F. Lee Bailey on FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." He has had recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife" as well as many guest appearances. He has received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and the People's Choice Award. Among his many film appearances are Ironweed, The Birdcage (Golden Globe Award nomination, SAG and American Comedy Awards), Frankie and Johnny, The Lion King, Mousehunt, Stuart Little, Nicholas Nickleby, The Producers (Golden Globe nomination), Carrie Pilby and Sidney Hall.

Laurie Metcalf most recently appeared on Broadway in Hillary and Clinton, and will lead the upcoming revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? She received the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for Three Tall Women and a 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for A Doll's House, Part 2. She has also received Tony nominations for Misery, The Other Place, and November. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series "Roseanne," and Emmy nominations for "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Monk," "Desperate Housewives," "The Big Bang Theory," "Getting On," and "Horace and Pete." She will be seen in the upcoming television series, "The Conners." Films include Lady Bird (National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture), Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs, and the Toy Story series. She is an original member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago.





