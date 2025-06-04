Jon M. Chu Confirms New WICKED: FOR GOOD Songs, Glinda's Wedding, Dorothy's Arrival, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After months of waiting, the official trailer for Wicked: For Good will finally arrive later today. Ahead of the release, director Jon M. Chu spoke to Vanity Fair, shedding light on the second installment and opening up about some of the most anticipated elements fans can expect from the film.

Chu confirmed several familiar numbers from Act II of the stage show will be present in the film, including "Thank Goodness," “For Good,” "No Good Deed," and "As Long as You’re Mine." "'No Good Deed’ is just a f*cking banger,” said the director. “I don't even know how to use safe words for that. Cynthia [Erivo] on that thing is just ridiculous."

He also went on to confirm the two newly written songs for the movie- one for Glinda and one for Elphaba. “They're great additions to this movie. They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story,” he explained. “To have Stephen Schwartz back behind the keys… it's pretty extraordinary to watch him work.”

Another departure from the stage show is the addition of Glinda's wedding, which was added as a way to raise the stakes. In the stage show, Fiyero is just referred to as Glinda's "fiancé". “It's life or death for all of them, so a wedding seemed appropriate,” he said, also adding that it further complicates the dynamics between Glinda and Fiyero, as well as Glinda and Elphaba. “It’s harder to forgive certain things in certain scenarios,” he said. “It makes it more complicated.”

Dorothy Gale, the character made famous by Judy Garland in the 1939 film, also shows up in the sequel, bridging the gap between this story and the L. Frank Baum tale. “That intersection is the place that we were first introduced into Oz,” said Chu. "We tread lightly, but try to make more sense of how it impacts our girls and our characters than maybe the show does.” Read the full feature at Vanity Fair.

The trailer for Wicked: For Good will be released online later today following theatrical encore screenings of the first film taking place at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET. Fans who want first want to experience the trailer in theaters can purchase tickets for today's special screenings here. Watch a preview of the trailer below.

During the initial premiere of the trailer for audiences at CinemaCon, director Jon M Chu noted that the movie will feature the anticipated arrival of "the girl from Kansas," with producer Marc Platt adding, “What’s in store is going to astonish people.”

Adapting Act 2 of the hit stage musical, Wicked: For Good picks up with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda following the events of the 2024 film. The movie will include other familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine" and "No Good Deed," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Erivo.

To commemorate the new film, it was also recently announced that a Wicked Event Special will air this November on NBC, just in time for Wicked: For Good. The special will be led by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this fall.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is currently available to stream on Peacock.