Our favorite witches are back. After months of waiting, the official trailer for Wicked: For Good finally dropped last night. As promised, the footage teased many exciting elements of the upcoming film, including snippets of fan-favorite songs, new moments, and a look at some new characters.

Like we did with the trailer for the first film, BroadwayWorld has dived into the intricacies of the new material, taking a look at some of the most significant elements of the footage, and highlighting important Easter eggs for both new and seasoned fans of the musical. Take a look at the in-depth guide below.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the celebrated returning cast, the movie arrives in theaters on November 21, 2025.

The trailer begins with cracks on Glinda's window, indicating the arrival of an estranged friend.

A knowing Glinda, clad in what appears to be a wedding dress, walks out in the night, asking for Elphaba to reveal herself and come inside "before the monkeys spot you."

The camera pans over to a waiting Elphaba, soundtracked to new vocalizations from Cynthia Erivo. This is likely a snippet of one of the newly written songs from Stephen Schwartz, this one having also been co-written by Erivo.

The classic Universal logo, as seen in the first film, appears.

We hear the familiar incantation from "No Good Deed" as Elphaba conjures up a spell in the forest and says (to presumably Glinda), "There's no going back. This is between us. The Wizard and I." We also see a shot of Elphaba placing anti-Witch propaganda on a spike and the return of the familiar "Beware the Wicked Witch" poster from the first film in Munchkinland.

We see a new shot of Glinda placing her crown atop her head.

Madame Morrible is seen in the Emerald City tower (perhaps conjuring a spell) as Flying Monkeys enter the building. "The Wicked Witch can't elude us forever," she says. "Not with Prince Fiyero and his squadron hot on her trail." As she works to conjure the spell, a familiar tornado appears outside her window.

Fiyero and his "squadron" present themselves and bow down to a smiling Glinda.

Fiyero offers a sword to a hiding Elphaba in the forest. These shots may be taken from their duet number, "As Long as You're Mine." In the stage musical, this marks the reveal of newly discovered feelings.

Elphaba sings more from "No Good Deed," which is set to a shot of The Wizard staring into a turning zoetrope. He stands in front of his intricate, technologically complex gadgets, pulls a lever, and rises upwards.

Elphaba lays her hand on a piece of yellow brick road, piled atop other single pieces. This shot was first seen in the teaser trailer for the first film.

Glinda looks up into the sky as Elphaba writes a warning message in the clouds for the citizens of Oz: "Our Wizard Lies." This serves as a callback to the 1939 film, which saw the Wicked Witch write the message "Surrender Dorothy."

Elphaba arrives at a place of ruin, with flames and destruction seen in the background. Glinda stands on her balcony, looking down, and says, "Elphaba, they're coming for you," as Citizens of Oz rage in the streets below. This is likely taken from the "March of the Witch Hunters" sequence.

The trailer transitions and we hear the first snippet of "For Good," as Glinda arrives at the now-abandoned space that served as the setting for the finale of the first film. She looks around, holding in her hand the Grimmerie.

In another location, Elphaba opens an old guide of Emerald City, with a note inscribed from Glinda: "I hope you get what your heart desires."

We see a shot of Elphaba and Glinda together, who asks her the Wicked Witch to, "Think of what we could do together."

In a departure from the stage show, Glinda and Fiyero prepare for their wedding to one another. In the musical, Fiyero is only referred to as Glinda's "fiancé". The wedding was first previewed in the original teaser trailer for the first movie.

A mysterious figure rides on a horse towards what appears to be the governor's mansion, where Nessarose, now the Wicked West of the East and the governor of Munchkinland, resides.

In one shot, Dorothy Gale, the girl from Kansas, approaches the Wizard with her iconic jeweled shoes. In another shot, we see her and her new friends walking the yellow brick road. Though long rumored, it was recently confirmed by director Jon M. Chu that the character will appear in the film, marking another departure from the stage musical.

A new shot of Elphaba, Glinda, and the Wizard all dancing joyously in the Emerald City. This may be a flashback to the first film or a new scene. It's also possible this is the Elphaba-Wizard musical number "Wonderful," now with the addition of Glinda.

Glinda and Elphaba are seen sitting together in a hammock, which seems to be at least partly fashioned by Elphaba's broom. The duo stares out at an array of pink lights, while "For Good" continues to play in the background.

A cloaked figure (Fiyero? Elphaba?) rides on their horse towards Emerald City while Flying Monkeys circle overhead.

The Wizard orders Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion to "Bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West." We see a close-up of the Cowardly Lion, whom fans of the first film may recognize. (Hint: Last time we saw him, he was much smaller.)

A uniformed Fiyero points a gun at Elphaba before moving it in the direction of The Wizard. He then tosses Elphaba her broom.

We see shots of the imprisoned animals escaping Emerald City. Though Dr. Dillamond appears in Act II of the stage musical, he doesn't seem to be present in this footage.

A series of shots features a determined Glinda approaching her bubble, wand in hand.

Elphaba says to Glinda, "It is time for both of us to fly."

Elphaba tells Glinda, "You're the only friend I've ever had," to which Glinda replies, "And I've had so many friends. But only one that mattered." They embrace, with tears in their eyes, as "For Good" continues to play.

We see a series of shots in rapid succession, which include Elphaba conjuring a spell that results in flames, hovering mid-air surrounded by monkeys, and flying through the forest before the title card appears.

Elphaba's black hat flies into one hand, and her broom into the other as she declares, "I am off to see the Wizard." The trailer concludes with her flying toward the camera, monkeys trailing behind.

Watch the full Wicked: For Good trailer below: