WICKED Movie, Colman Domingo, & More Nominated For Oscars - Full List of Nominations

On Thursday, January 23, Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang revealed the 97th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories.

The Wicked movie received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Colman Domingo was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sing Sing. Timothée Chalamet was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in the musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

Additionally, A Complete Unknown was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound. In addition to Chalamet, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro were recognized for their performances.

Emilia Pérez received a total of 13 nominations with recognitions for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture, among others.

Kieran Culkin was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in A Real Pain. Jeremy Strong was also nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The Apprentice.

Ralph Fiennes was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Conclave.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

2025 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Original Song

"El Mal," Emilia Pérez

"The Journey," The Six Triple Eight

"Like a Bird," Sing Sing

"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

I'm Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra