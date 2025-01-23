WICKED Movie, Colman Domingo, & More Nominated For Oscars - Full List of Nominations

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
On Thursday, January 23, Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang revealed the 97th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories.
The Wicked movie received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.
Colman Domingo was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sing Sing. Timothée Chalamet was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in the musical biopic A Complete Unknown.
Additionally, A Complete Unknown was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound. In addition to Chalamet, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro were recognized for their performances.
Emilia Pérez received a total of 13 nominations with recognitions for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture, among others.
Kieran Culkin was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in A Real Pain. Jeremy Strong was also nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The Apprentice.
Ralph Fiennes was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Conclave.
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
"El Mal," Emilia Pérez
"The Journey," The Six Triple Eight
"Like a Bird," Sing Sing
"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
I'm Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat
Sugarcane
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
