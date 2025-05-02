Video: Discover the Answer to This Final JEOPARDY Question About 'The Stage'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The category of "The Stage" was recently featured as the final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: "Their show ended its off-Broadway run in 2025, after 34 years, 17,800 shows and 82,150 gallons of paint." Watch the video to find out the answer!

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, most recently one dedicated to the Tony-nominated play Oh, Mary!, which saw Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Past Broadway categories include "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.