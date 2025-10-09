 tracker
Video: ART Stars Join JEOPARDY! for ‘Broadway Play Revivals’ Category

Watch the video to play along.

By: Oct. 09, 2025
Broadway's James Corden, Bobby Cannavale, and Neil Patrick Harris took a break from the ongoing revival of Art to join Jeopardy! for a category themed to 'Broadway Play Revivals.' The three stars introduced the clues to the contestants, featuring a mix of their own work, classic theater staples, Shakespeare, and more. Watch the video to play along.

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, including one dedicated to the play Oh, Mary!, which saw Tony-winner Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Past Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Broadway Cast Albums" "Tony Winners," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts,Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre"Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals"Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim." In August, the show shone a spotlight on The Wizard of Oz with a category dedicated to the beloved movie musical.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.


Videos