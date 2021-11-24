VIDEO: Jeopardy Celebrates Broadway's Return with 'Broadway Is Back' Category

On Jeopardy's November 23 episode, the show included the 'Broadway is Back' category, featuring clues about Wicked, Six, American Utopia, and more!

Host Ken Jennings introduced the category by stating, "some good news! Broadway is Back."

Watch the contestants go head-to-head and see how many clues you can correctly solve. But remember to answer in the form of a question!

Want to test more of your Broadway knowledge, Jeopardy-style? Check out our quiz!

