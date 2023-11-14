Video: Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?

One of last night's Jeopardy! categories was "Songs In Musicals."

The category quizzed contestants on songs like "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Memory," "Music and the Mirror," "One," "Tradition," and more.

Watch the clip below to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

