Video: Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?

The category was featured on last night's episode.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

One of last night's Jeopardy! categories was "Songs In Musicals."

The category quizzed contestants on songs like "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Memory," "Music and the Mirror," "One," "Tradition," and more.

Watch the clip below to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Watch the clip here:






