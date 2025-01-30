Video: Can You Guess the Answers to These Broadway Debut JEOPARDY Questions?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last night, one of the popular Jeopardy! categories was "Broadway Debuts." Several clues were given to the contestants to test their knowledge of the Broadway debuts of major stars of the stage.

The first clue was: "In his first 2 Broadway roles, he played Eugene Jerome in the premieres of 'Brighton Beach Memoirs' and 'Biloxi Blues.'" A second clue asked contestants to recall in which musical Bette Midler made her debut. Guess the answers to these and other clues now!

In the past, Jeopardy! has featured numerous theater and Broadway-themed categories, most recently being "Theater Etymology." In November, one of the Jeopardy! categories was Wicked, in time for the blockbuster film. Another popular category was "Broadway Musicals by Songs."

Other past Broadway categories include "Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.