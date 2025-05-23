Video: 'Tony Winners' Category Featured on JEOPARDY! MASTERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With awards season in full swing, a "Tony Winners" category was featured on a recent episode of Jeopardy! Masters. Among the clues given to the contestants were Peter and Anthony Shaffer trivia, the show which won Angela Lansbury her final Tony Award, and the performer who has won the most competitive Tonys (Hint: she is nominated again this season.) Check out the video to discover the answers!

Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! Masters often features theater and Broadway-themed categories. Recently, Jeopardy! dedicated a category to the Tony-nominated play Oh, Mary!, which saw Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Likewise, playwright Aaron Sorkin called into Jeopardy! Masters for a category about his work. Other Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Drama," "Broadway Premieres," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Hosted by “Jeopardy!” G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings, the third annual “Jeopardy! Masters” 2025 tournament features an expanded lineup of the top-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, each competing in two action-packed games per hourlong episode for the grand prize of $500,000.