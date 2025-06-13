Video: JEOPARDY! Features ‘Broadway Cast Albums’ as Final Clue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Broadway Cast Albums" was recently featured as a final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: "In 2024, 21 years after it was released, the original cat album for this show made the Top 40 for the first time." Watch the video to learn the answer!

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, including one dedicated to the Tony-nominated play Oh, Mary!, which saw Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Past Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Tony Winners," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.