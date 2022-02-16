Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tony-Winning Musicals Category Featured on JEOPARDY!

The category was featured on last night's episode.

Feb. 16, 2022  

On last night's episode of Jeopardy!, contestants were quizzed on their knowledge of Tony-winning musicals.

Watch a the clip from the category below and see how many you guess correctly!

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.

