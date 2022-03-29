VIDEO: Final JEOPARDY! Question Features 'Shakespeare's Women' Clue

On last night's episode of Jeoaprdy!, the final question quizzed the contestants on their knowledge of "Shakespeare's Women."

The question featured a quote from one of The Bard's most infamous female characters! Watch the clip here to see if you can identify the correct character!

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures EntertainmentCompany; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.