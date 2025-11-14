Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 28 Years on Broadway

The Lion King first opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997.
The Lion King is now celebrating its 28th year on Broadway. Following its history-making performance last night, actor L. Steven Taylor made a speech to celebrate. To put it into context, he explained that show has been through six different presidential elections, 12 different olympics, opened before Avatar or Harry Potter were in theaters, and before the Sopranos were on TV.
Watch the video of the curtain call speech below.
"For 28 unforgettable years, ‘The Lion King’ has been a celebration of storytelling and connection," the show posted on Instagram. "And it’s all thanks to the people who bring it to life and you, our audiences, who’ve made this possible."
The current cast of The Lion King features Gavin Lee (Scar), Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi (Rafiki), Blakely Slaybaugh (Zazu), Ben Jeffrey (Pumbaa), Fred Berman (Timon), Vincent Jamal Hooper (Simba), Pearl Khwezi (Nala), James Brown-Orleans (Banzai), Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi), Robb Sapp (Ed), Leela Chopra (Young Nala at certain performances), Juliana Martinez (Young Nala at certain performances), Jacob Pham (Young Simba at certain performances) and Albert Rhodes (Young Simba at certain performances).
Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.