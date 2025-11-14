Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 28 Years on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lion King is now celebrating its 28th year on Broadway. Following its history-making performance last night, actor L. Steven Taylor made a speech to celebrate. To put it into context, he explained that show has been through six different presidential elections, 12 different olympics, opened before Avatar or Harry Potter were in theaters, and before the Sopranos were on TV.

Watch the video of the curtain call speech below.

"For 28 unforgettable years, ‘The Lion King’ has been a celebration of storytelling and connection," the show posted on Instagram. "And it’s all thanks to the people who bring it to life and you, our audiences, who’ve made this possible."

The current cast of The Lion King features Gavin Lee (Scar), Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi (Rafiki), Blakely Slaybaugh (Zazu), Ben Jeffrey (Pumbaa), Fred Berman (Timon), Vincent Jamal Hooper (Simba), Pearl Khwezi (Nala), James Brown-Orleans (Banzai), Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi), Robb Sapp (Ed), Leela Chopra (Young Nala at certain performances), Juliana Martinez (Young Nala at certain performances), Jacob Pham (Young Simba at certain performances) and Albert Rhodes (Young Simba at certain performances).