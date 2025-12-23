Video: Family's DREAMGIRLS Christmas Lip Sync Battle Goes Viral

A family is going viral on TikTok after their Christmas gathering turned into a Broadway-worthy lip sync performance of Dreamgirls. In a new video posted by Greg Wiley Jr., a family decided to do a lip sync battle for Christmas. Each of them took on a role in the iconic musical, performing a perfect version of "It's All Over."

With the video nearing one million views on TikTok, commenters are raving over the perfect casting for each character as they act out the scene from the 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls. Watch them sing to the voices of Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé, and more below!

Dreamgirls will return to New York in the Fall of 2026 in its first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival.

Since its original Broadway premiere at the Imperial Theatre in 1981, Dreamgirls has been hailed as a seismic cultural event and one of the most electrifying musicals of all time. Directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, the original production fused R&B, soul, and showbiz storytelling like never before, introducing now-legendary hits, including “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only,” and the title anthem “Dreamgirls.”

That original production garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Actor and Actress in Featured Roles, and launched the career of Jennifer Holliday—whose iconic Act I showstopper had audiences leaping to their feet mid-performance. Its impact has endured for over four decades, inspiring generations of artists and winning devoted fans around the world through countless productions and the Academy Award®-winning film adaptation.