Photos: SUCCESSION Stars Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun Reunite at GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun, who starred as Logan Roy and Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession, reunited at Gruesome Playground Off-Broadway.

Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries returned to New York stage in a new production starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, and directed by Tony Award Nominee Neil Pepe.

Gruesome Playground Injuries began performances off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Friday, November 7 and continued for a limited run through Sunday, December 28.

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas