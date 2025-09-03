Video: THE LION KING's Tshidi Manye Takes Her Historic Final Bow as 'Rafiki'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tshidi Manye, who played Rafiki in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway for over 9,000 performances, played her final performance on Sunday after being a part of the production for 25 years. Watch a video of her final bow, during which Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi) and Pearl Khwezi (Nala) honored Tshidi's legacy with an emotional speech.

A native of Soweto, a township in South Africa, Tshidi began her journey with The Lion King as a Bird Lady in the Toronto production in 2000, taking over the role of 'Rafiki' shortly thereafter. In 2004, she joined the Broadway company, where she has led the company as 'Rafiki' ever since.

The Lion King director Julie Taymor paid tribute, stating: "Tshidi Manye is the heart and soul of The Lion King. Not just because her character is our omniscient guide through the story. It’s because Tshidi brings to vivid life in Rafiki the spirit of the Songoma, the South African shaman/healer, melded with her own unique personality and brilliant talent. Tshidi is the glue that binds the show - beloved by our audiences, and every one of the 100+ people who have worked alongside her eight times a week for a quarter century. Representing the show fiercely and gloriously for thousands of performances and countless TV and personal appearances, she makes me proud to be a director and theatre-maker. Tshidi, you are the essence of The Lion King. Our Lion Queen."

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, Costume Designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.