Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Pay Tribute To WICKED On Broadway

This week, the Wicked on Broadway family got their very own screening of the highly-anticipated film adaptation at a special event hosted by the film's stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The extended Oz family turned out to celebrate including the show's original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, as well as Brittney Johnson, Alexandra Socha, Alli Mauzey, Talia Suskauer, Alyssa Joy Fox, Amanda Jane Cooper, Mary Kate Morrissey and more.

Before the screening, Cynthia and Ariana addressed the crowd expressing their gratitude in joining the Ozian legacy.

Grande said, "This is a love letter to you [Kristin Chenoweth] and to Idina, and to every Glinda and Elphaba in this room. We love you so much. This is a love letter to Wicked and to Oz."

Watch their tearful tribute below!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!