Listen: Lena Hall Drops New Album 'Lullabies for the End of the World'

Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated performer Lena Hall has released her new album Lullabies for the End of the World, courtesy of Joy Machine Records. The full album is now available on all streaming platforms and can be heard below.

Lullabies for the End of the World marks Lena Hall’s debut original solo project. It is a conceptual and autobiographical album that looks inside a romantic, co-dependent relationship. The album tracks the loss of individuality for each partner, which ultimately leads to the downfall of the relationship or “The End Of The World.” The interludes are actual recordings from late-night writing sessions for the penultimate song “Into The Darkness.”

“Lullabies for the End of the World was conceived during the pandemic in 2020 when I found old recordings of me and my ex-guitarist, writing songs together from back in 2011-2013," said Hall of the new album.

"I reconnected with him to finish a collection of dark songs we had written together during our relationship. While in production for Lullabies for the End of the World, he was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer which he survived. The songs and the ideas that surround what the end of the world means from a literal and figurative sense rings through every chord and theme of the album.”

Hall currently stars as Ali Cooper on Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV, which premieres season two on April 3rd. She won a Tony Award for her role of Yitzak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway.

About Lena Hall:

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee who currently stars on the hit Apple TV series “Your Friends and Neighbors” opposite Jon Hamm and Olivia Munn. Season 2 premieres on April 3, 2026. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the title role of the feature film “Becks” (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival), and can currently be seen in Ethan Coen’s 2025 film “Honey Don’t,” starring Margaret Qualley, now streaming.

Hall also starred as Miss Audrey in the TNT hit sci-fi drama “Snowpiercer” for 4 seasons alongside Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly. Guest starring roles include HBO’s “Girls,” Amazon Prime’s “Good Girls Revolt,” and Paramount Plus’ “Evil.”

Following her Tony Award-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his “Stages” tour. She portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in both Los Angeles and San Francisco. Hall originated the role of Nicola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, starred opposite Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre’s How To Transcend A Happy Marriage, and starred as Audrey in the hit revival of Little Shop Of Horrors, among others.

Hall's solo shows “Sin & Salvation” (Cafe Carlyle), “Art Of The Audition” (Cafe Carlyle), and “The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury”, played sold-out across the US. Her albums can be downloaded on all major music streaming platforms, including her newest EP, “Songs From Your Friends and Neighbors.” Hall was also a guest artist in select shows with Grammy winner Rob Thomas on his sold-out 2025 solo tour, “All Night Days.”

Photo Credit: Francis Hills