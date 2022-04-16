Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

Find out what we know about the upcoming Wicked movie below!

Who's in the cast of the Wicked movie?

The film will be lead by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy Winner Ariana Grande as Glinda. Their pair's casting was announced through their Instagram accounts in November 2021.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Erivo is also a two-time Academy Award nominee for her leading performance and original song for the film Harriet.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. With albums including "Sweetener," "Thank U, Next," and "Positions," Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

What roles haven't yet been cast in the Wicked movie?

Aside from the casting of the film's leading ladies, no other casting for the film has been revealed. This leaves roles like Fiyero, Madame Morrible, Boq, Dr. Dillamond, and the Wizard currently unannounced.

It was previously revealed that the film was looking to authentically cast "wheelchair users" for the role of Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The casting notice was released in December 2021 and no further casting has been announced for the role.

Director Jon M. Chu has also revealed that "the door is always open" to the original Broadway cast of Wicked making appearances in the film. "I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna do anything yet, but of course that original cast is amazing," Chu revealed to ET.

Who's directing the Wicked movie?

Jon M. Chu is set to direct the upcoming film. Chu recently directed the acclaimed film adaption of In the Heights. Chu's other directorial credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Now You See Me 2, and Jem and the Holograms.

Previously, Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot) was attached to the project but has since departed.

Who wrote the Wicked movie?

The film will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz. The movie also features the iconic music by Schwartz, including "Defying Gravity," "For Good," "Popular," and "The Wizard and I." The film adaptation of Wicked is being produced by Marc Platt Productions.

Who is designing the Wicked movie?

Paul Tazewell will be designing the costumes for the new film. Cynthia Erivo revealed to Variety in March that she had spoken to Tazewell on the phone to discuss his vision for the costumes.

Paul Tazewell was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his costumes for the 2021 film adaption of West Side Story. His work has also been seen on screen in NBC's The Wiz LIVE! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Tazewell served as costume designer for the Broadway productions of Summer: the Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, Memphis, In the Heights, The Color Purple, Caroline, Or Change, and more.

What's different about the movie?

While most details for the film have been kept under wraps, Cynthia Erivo has teased that the film will be "unlike anything you've ever seen before."

"We are going to try and put our own spin on what we know already and show you a story about two women that are sisters," Erivo continued to state to ET on the SAG Awards red carpet in March.

When does filming start?

Rehearsals for the film will reportedly begin in June. The Wicked movie will be filmed in the UK

BroadwayWorld will be sure to fill you in on additional changes and updates as we hear about them!