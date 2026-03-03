Photos: Keri René Fuller, Emma Flynn, and the New Cast of WICKED on Broadway

Beginning March 3, the Broadway blockbuster Wicked is welcoming five new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre including Keri René Fuller (Elphaba), Emma Flynn (Glinda), Ellen Harvey (Madame Morrible), Blake Hammond (The Wizard) and Carl Man (Fiyero). They are joining a company that includes Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose), Danny Quadrino (Boq), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond). Check out all new photos of the cast below!

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway. Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "Wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and is the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film, Wicked: FOR GOOD, opened on November 21st, 2025, and is currently the third highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical.