VIDEO: Watch the Next on Stage High School Top 30 Announced- Tonight at 8pm ET!

Next on Stage returns tonight with the announcement of our high school top 30 in season 3 of our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by the International College of Musical Theatre.

Watch live on BroadwayWorld at 8pm ET.

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Judges for season 3 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Michael James Scott! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!

The schedule for season 2 is as follows:

Submissions Accepted - March 29 - April 25

Voting Period for Top 30 - April 26 - May 4

Top 30 - May 6 (high school) and May 7 (college)

Top 15 - May 13 (high school) and May 14 (college)

Top 10 - May 20 (high school) and May 21 (college)

Top 5 - May 27 (high school) and May 28 (college)

Top 3 - June 3 (high school) and June 4 (college)

Season Finale - June 10