Photos: John Gallagher Jr., Samira Wiley and More in THE LARAMIE PROJECT Reading

This weekend, Audible Theater presented the special 25th anniversary reading of Tectonic Theater Project’s The Laramie Project, written by Moisés Kaufman and Members of the Tectonic Theater Project, live for four performances only at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. See photos!

Directed by Tectonic’s Founder and Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman, the cast featured Kathleen Chalfant, Brandon Flynn, Midori Francis, John Gallagher Jr., Pooya Mohseni, Kal Penn, Conrad Ricamora, and Samira Wiley.



The Laramie Project was written by Moisés Kaufman and the Members of Tectonic Theater Project: Head Writer Leigh Fondakowski; Associate Writers Stephen Belber, Greg Pierotti, and Stephen Wangh; and Dramaturgs Amanda Gronich, Sarah Lambert, Jeffrey LaHoste, John McAdams, Maude Mitchell, Andy Paris, Barbara Pitts, and Kelli Simpkins.

The Laramie Project was also recorded live and will be released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending the show’s reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.



The creative team included David Lander (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), and John Narun (video design), Robert Brill (scenic consultant), Peter Golub (original music), with casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA. Frank Lombardi was the Production Stage Manager and Eloia Peterson was the Assistant Stage Manager. Theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.



In 1998, a 21-year-old gay man named Matthew Shepherd was kidnapped and murdered in the prairie just outside the college town of Laramie, Wyoming. Following the tragedy, members of Tectonic Theater Project wove together over 200 authentic voices from the community in a powerful tapestry of grief, reflection, and ultimately, hope. Now, Tony nominee, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and Tectonic Theater Project artistic director Moisés Kaufman revisits this landmark work—hailed as one of the most vital in the American theater canon—at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

