VIDEO: Goodbye, Dolly! Watch Bette Midler Take Her Final Bow at the Last Performance of HELLO, DOLLY!

Aug. 26, 2018  

Yesterday, August 25, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly! ended its historic Broadway run.

Check out a video below of Bette Midler's final bow with the cast.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

