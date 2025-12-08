Photos: Blake Lively Visits Tom Felton at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

The Lyric Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Blake Lively stopped by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway and posed with the cast, including original film star Tom Felton, afterwards. He joins the Broadway cast for a limited engagement through May 10, 2026.

The new cast also includes Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter, Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, and Logan Becker.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and across North America on tour. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas