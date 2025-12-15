Photos: Christine Ebersole Appears At Sold-Out SOUND OF MUSIC SING-A-LONG At 92NY

Two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole appeared at 92NY’s sold-out Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long on Sunday, December 14, warming up a crowd that included costumed nuns, lederhosen-clad audience members, and a Baroness or two. Check out photos of the event.

Ebersole paid tribute to the lyrics of “My Favorite Things” with a raindrop-printed scarf paired with a rose-patterned blouse. The event coincided with New York City’s first winter storm of the season, making the song’s references to snowflakes “that stay on my nose and eyelashes” especially fitting as the audience sang, applauded, and cheered throughout the film’s most memorable moments.

Photo Credit: Vladimir Kolesnikov/Michael Priest Photography



