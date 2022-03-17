This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 3/17/2022

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/17/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Sound Engineer/Designer

Sound Engineer/Designer The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer- is currently accepting resumes for a Sound Engineer/Designer for our 2022 Summer Season which includes productions of Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline. Grease, Murder on the Orient Express and The Fantasticks. This sound engineer will be responsible for organizing the season sound rental package, installing and striking rental sound package at... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Electrician mid may - sept

Electrician The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer- is currently accepting resumes for an Electrician for our 2022 Summer Season which includes productions of Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline, Grease, Murder on the Orient Express and The Fantasticks. The candidate is responsible for running and maintaining our mainstage shows, while also prepping upcoming productions along with the master electric... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Master Electrician Mid May - Sept

Master Electrician

The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer- is currently accepting resumes for a Master Electrician for our 2022 Summer Season which includes productions of Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline, Grease, Murder on the Orient Express and The Fantasticks.

The master electrician is responsible for organizing the season electrics rental package, working with lighting desi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Props Master/Designer May - Sept

Props Master/Designer The candidate will have the opportunity to showcase their skill set on seven main stage productions. The position requires proficiency in researching, sourcing items, and purchasing, renting, furniture upholstery, hand props, set dressing, and building props. The Cape Playhouse values tradition, hard work, kindness, generosity, passion, and professionalism. The applicant must be able to manage time, forecast needs, and plan lead-time for hard to find items Applicants sh... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Tap Instructor

Area Stage Company is looking to add a highly qualified, enthusiastic tap instructor to our faculty for in-person studio private lessons and group classes, as well as virtual instruction. Candidates must possess the ability to motivate and inspire children while having the capacity to connect with adult students. Additionally, candidates must be able to develop and maintain a good relationship with parents. The ASC Conservatory Program offers professional training for young actors, singe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Costumer

Area Stage is looking for a qualified person to design costumes for conservatory and professional productions! Duties: - Design, pattern, and sew all costumes and accessories for productions. - Manage organization and cleanliness of the costume room. - Dress and make-up performers on the nights of shows. - Maintain and order materials to sew new costumes. - Contact suppliers when needed and verify inventory. - Work with Director, Executive Director, Set Designer, and A/V team to ensure a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

Assistant Technical Director The Public Theater seeks a skilled and enthusiastic Assistant Technical Director to join a tight knit, dynamic team. The Assistant Technical Directors work closely with the Technical Director and other department staff to coordinate the scheduling, budgeting, and construction for multiple shows in 6 theaters. They will work directly with designers, directors and the rest of the production department to ensure all scenery meets the needs of the design as well as ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Class A CDL Driver

We're looking for an individual to join our team as a Class A Driver of our 22' video wall trailer. This job requires the individual to pick up the truck and trailer, drive to the event location, and return the trailer once events are over. This is a casual position with most work to be completed during evenings and weekends. Fuel card will be provided as well as sleeping accommodations when necessary. Our territory consists of Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Lighting Technician

We're looking for an energetic individual(s) to join our team as a Lighting Technician. If you're looking to earn money while having fun, we've got the job for you. This job requires the individual(s) to set up, operate, and maintain Lighting equipment. This is a casual position with most work to be completed during evenings and weekends. Our territory consists of Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Qualifications we are looking for: - 1+ years of exper... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stones In His Pockets Audition Notice

AUDITION NOTICE - TORONTO LOCALS STONES IN HIS POCKETS (The award-winning International Smash Hit Comedy) The Wychwood Theatre Playwright: Marie Jones Dir: Alan Kinsella This is a paid non-union contract. Show run: June 10th 26th - (3 performances a week) Online Video Submissions to be sent to admin@tyttheatre.com Callbacks will be in-person Please prepare a short monologue - (demonstrating an ability for Irish accent a plus). Please attach a photo and resume to your s... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Characters for Hersheypark in Hershey, PA - Accepting Submissions

RWS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP is seeking COSTUME CHARACTERS for Hersheypark in Hershey, PA. SEEKING: Must be 18 years of age or older. Prior performance/dance and character guide/hosting experience is a plus. Must be comfortable wearing a costume character outfit and serving as a character guide. Locals to Hershey, PA are a plus. NOTE: Performers can be Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian/Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern/North African/South Asian, and/or white, as well as inclusive of all gender i... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scene Shop Supervisor Mid April - Sept

Scene Shop Supervisor The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer- is accepting resumes for a Scene Shop Supervisor for our 2022 Summer Season which includes productions of Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline, Grease, Murder on the Orient Express and The Fantasticks. The Cape Playhouse values tradition, hard work, kindness, generosity, passion, and professionalism. The candidates must have a well-develope... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director, mid April - Sept

Assistant Technical Director The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer- is accepting resumes for a Technical Director for our 2022 Summer Season which includes productions of Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline, Grease, Murder on the Orient Express and The Fantasticks The ATD is responsible for aiding in all elements of scenic engineering, construction, rigging, load-ins, and strikes for a traditional s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Draper

JOB TITLE: Lead Draper DEPARTMENT: Costumes REPORTS TO: Associate Costume Director PREPARED DATE: March 9th, 2022 CLASSIFICATION: FLSA: Salaried, Exempt SALARY: $40,000 TO $50,000 MISSION STATEMENT The mission of Dallas Theater Center is to engage, entertain and inspire our diverse community by creating experiences that stimulate new ways of thinking and living. We will do this by consisten... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Office Assistant

Office and Operations Assistant JOB SUMMARY The Office and Operations Assistant are responsible for organizing, maintaining, and coordinating clerical and office operations and procedures in order to ensure organizational effectiveness and efficiency. The Office and Operations Assistant will report to Senior Management and will have strong people skills, be able to manage a wide variety of administrative and clerical tasks, and be proficient with computers and the use of Microsoft Office ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Carpenter April - Aug

Carpenter The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer- is accepting resumes for Carpenters for our 2022 Summer Season which includes productions of Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline, Grease, Murder on the Orient Express and Fantasticks. The Cape Playhouse values tradition, hard work, kindness, generosity, passion, and professionalism. The candidates must have a well-developed understanding of scenic con... (more)

Classes / Instruction: House Manager - Bryant Park

Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership are hiring a House Manager to facilitate summer programming. This includes the famous Movie Nights and Picnic Performance series in collaboration with partners such as Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center and New York City Opera. The House Manager must be an energetic and assertive team leader, enjoy working extensively outdoors in a variety of weather conditions, and be willing to get their hands dirty. House Managers must be passionate an... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Non Equity Stage Manager

Seussical Kids and Jr Stage Manager (NON-AEA) Job Type: Stage Manager (Children's Show) Job Department: Education Reports to: Jess Urban Raue Center for the Arts is looking for a Stage Manager to join the team of Seussical Kids and Seussical Jr., our upcoming summer children's productions. Seussical Kids and Seussical Jr. are productions of the Raue Center of the Arts educational Raue Center School for the Arts program. Successful candidates will have experience working with children in a ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Audio Technician

We're looking for an energetic individual(s) to join our team as an Audio Technician. If you're looking to earn money while having fun, we've got the job for you. This job requires the individual(s) to set up, operate, and maintain Audio equipment. This is a casual position with most work to be completed during evenings and weekends. Our territory consists of Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Qualifications we are looking for: - 1+ years of experience - T... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director needed for new play

Spin Cycle, Frigid and JCS Theater Company present Jake Shore's new play, Hit The Wall, at The Kraine Theater, July 13-August 11. The play will rehearse in June and July. Hit The Wall short synopsis: Amir is the most famous graffiti artist in the world, but to stay out of jail, he must remain anonymous. His protégé, Rae, has great talent and is progressing, inching ever closer to tagging the perfect wall with her graffiti. Despite this, when the student threatens the teacher... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Payroll & Benefits Associate

About Second Stage At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Second Stag... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Director - tenure track

The Penn State School of Theatre in the College of Arts and Architecture is looking for a faculty Technical Director to head up the technical direction program. This is a tenure-track appointment to the faculty. The candidate should possess strong knowledge of all scenic technology related skills, reporting to the Director of the School of Theatre. The College of Arts and Architecture is working to establish a culture of anti-racism and anti-oppression that embraces individual identities, fos... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Director - non-tenure track

The Penn State School of Theatre in the College of Arts and Architecture is looking for a faculty Technical Director to head the technical direction program. This is an open teaching rank search for a limited-term non-tenure line appointment, reporting to the Director of the School of Theatre. The College of Arts and Architecture is working to establish a culture of anti-racism and anti-oppression that embraces individual identities, fosters a culture of inclusion, and promotes equity through... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Movement Teacher

The Penn State School of Theatre is searching for a fixed-term Movement Teacher to teach various levels of Movement in both our BFA Acting and BFA Musical Theatre programs. The College of Arts & Architecture is working to establish a culture of anti-racism and anti-oppression that embraces individual identities, fosters a culture of inclusion, and promotes equity through curricula, values, standards, ideals, policies and practices. The ideal candidate will provide evidence of their experience wi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Call for Voice Over Artist

Chicago Dance Crash is seeking a vocal artist to rehearse and record narration for the flagship production of their 20th anniversary season - "Booms Day," an evening-length action/comedy dance story about life after the end of the world. Pay is a flat fee of $1,200. Crash is looking for an adult actor who can voice a 7 to 10 year-old girl, optimistic and inquisitive, who's unreliable storytelling leads sometimes to humor and sometimes to suspense. Work will include at least 5 table sessions a... (more)