THE PROM, THE BOYS IN THE BAND and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's May Stage-to-Screen Report

Click Here for More Articles on Stage to Screen

This past month was filled with exciting stage-to-screen news! In casting news, The In the Heights film rounded out its cast and Mike Faist joined the West Side Story film. The plays Outside Mullingar and The Father are getting the feature film treatment, and The Prom and The Boys and the Band are headed to Netflix!

From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.

BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.

ALADDIN

Release: 5/24/2019

Click here for more information .

THE LION KING

Release: 7/19/2019

Click here for more information .

CATS

Release: 12/20/2019

Click here for more information .

WICKED

Release: 12/20/2019

Click here for more information .

IN THE HEIGHTS

Release: 6/26/2020

Click here for more information .

BE MORE CHILL

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

BARE: A Pop OPERA

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

COME FROM AWAY

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

GUYS AND DOLLS

Release: TBA

Click here for more information.

GYPSY

Release: TBA

Click here for more information.

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE FATHER

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

OLIVER

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

SPAMALOT

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

SUNSET BOULEVARD

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

SISTER ACT 3

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

TICK, TICK... BOOM!

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE SHAGGS

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

WEST SIDE STORY

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Theatrical adaptations coming to television.

AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO

Premiere: TBA

Click here for more information .

A Few Good MEN Live! | NBC

Premiere: TBA

Click here for more information .

STAGE TO SCREEN

Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.

ALL MY SONS | NT Live

Screening Dates: 05/14/2019

Click here for more information .

THE AUDIENCE | NT Live

Screening Dates: 06/03/2019

Click here for more information .

HAMLET | NT Live

Screening Dates: 07/08/2019

Click here for more information .

STREAMING

The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.

PETER PAN | BroadwayHD

Release: 4/2/2019

Click here for more information .

HARVEY | Netflix

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE BOYS IN THE BAND | Netflix

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE PROM | Netflix

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer





Related Articles