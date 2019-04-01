BroadwayHD Soars Into April With Iconic Family Hit PETER PAN

"Dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough," says Peter Pan, and this month it definitely seems that BroadwayHD subscribers will be getting everything they've dreamed about and even more! In April, BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, will be adding a number of standout productions to their service including the beloved family favorite Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby, remastered in high definition and available on streaming for the very first time, and an intriguing documentary Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story. In addition, one of the most renown music festivals, the BBC Prom, will be coming to the service with the debut of BBC Prom: Dawn at Dusk and BBC Prom: Rogers and Hammerstein this month as well.

April 23rd also marks the 455th birthday of one of the most legendary playwrights of all time, William Shakespeare. To celebrate, BroadwayHD has assembled a line-up that includes productions of A Midsummer Nights Dream and Measure for Measure, along with Shakespeare Live, a very special celebration of the playwright featuring a star-studded line-up that includes Helen Mirren, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ian McKellen, and Judi Dench among others.

BroadwayHD fans will also be able to enjoy the beloved Broadway production of Peter Pan staring Tony-nominee and two-time Olympic gymnast Cathy Rigby flying to new heights in the iconic title role. The two-hour performance was reconceived and staged in 1998 and 1999 on Broadway. The production was then filmed for broadcast on A&E in February 2000 at La Mirada Theater for the Performing Arts in California. BroadwayHD has remastered this watershed performance in high definition and through their service, are making it available on streaming for the very first time. Now a brand-new generation of kids can appreciate a beautifully vivid production and the amazing Cathy Rigby gracefully fly across the stage and sing along with their favorite songs including "I Won't Grow Up" and "I'm Flying."

BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley said, "One of the main goals of our service has been to make the greatest live theater performances accessible to fans no matter where they are and when they can watch. By bringing Cathy Rigby's Peter Pan, fresh and innovative performances of Shakespeare's work, as well as other programming to BroadwayHD, fans can get a glimpse of some of the most premier theater performances, whether they are in Phoenix, Tampa, or Tokyo."

Here's a rundown of what's new on BroadwayHD in April. See here for assets:

April 2, 2019-Peter Pan-A smash hit when it debuted in 1991, this production of Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby toured the globe and continues to be beloved by theater goers. The show was filmed in 2000 and features spectacular flying sequences as well as the tunes that everyone loves such as "I'm Flying" and "I Won't Grow Up."

April 11, 2019-Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story-A documentary which shows, in great detail, the making of the 1985 Bernstein-conducted recording of the entire score of "West Side Story," featuring operatic stars of the day including Kiri Te Kanawa and José Carreras.

April 11, 2019-BBC Prom: Dawn to Dusk-Originally seen on BBC in the UK in 1996, this filmed production of the music festival features the hit showtunes of some of the greatest composers who ever lived including Leonard Bernstein ("Lonely Town" form On the Town, "I Feel Pretty" and "Somewhere" from West Side Story), Aaron Copland ("Laurie's Song" from The Tender Land), and Stephen Sondheim ("What More Do I Need?" from Saturday Night).

April 11, 2019-BBC Prom: Rodgers and Hammerstein-In this edition of the BBC Prom from 2010, John Wilson and his orchestra return to Royal Albert Hall with a program of Broadway hits penned by the great creative partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.

In addition, in honor of Shakespeare's 455th birthday on April 23rd, BroadwayHD has a line-up debuting in service that celebrates his amazing body of work:

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Phantom of the Opera, Oklahoma, Billy Elliot, Cats, and Les Miserables. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You