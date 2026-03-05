HEATED RIVALRY Star Robbie G.K. Reveals His Dream Broadway Role

While television audiences are discovering Robbie G.K. through the hit series Heated Rivalry, the actor recently revealed his dream musical theatre role to the New York Post's Page Six.

Boasting a background in musical theatre and dance training that predates his breakout role in the steamy new series, when asked what show he would most want to star in, G.K. pointed to one of musical theatre’s most iconic dance-driven productions.

“Great question, and easy answer: I’d love to be any part of the Jets male ensemble in West Side Story.”

Meanwhile, Heated Rivalry continues to build momentum with audiences. Recently renewed for a second season, the series has become the most-watched original debut on Crave and reached #1 on HBO Max.

G.K. revealed to the publication that he has no new details regarding the hotly anticipated second season.

"I genuinely don’t know what the future holds for “Skip” — and even if I did, Jacob [Tierney, the show’s creator] would destroy me if I said anything. I hope whatever Season 2 holds, the fans get what they want out of it," he told The Post.

Created by Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), the series follows rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), whose secret relationship evolves over eight years as they balance ambition, rivalry, and love within the world of professional hockey.

The cast also includes François Arnaud, Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.