Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 6, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Stars Meet the Press and More

Video: Inside & JULIET Rehearsals With Laurie Hernandez

by Michael Major

Go inside & Juliet rehearsals with Laurie Hernandez! The two-time medal-winning Olympic gymnast is preparing to join the company of the hit musical. Watch videos clips from her rehearsal process now!. (more...)

Video: Inside Eva Noblezada's Return to THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

by Michael Major

Eva Noblezada made her return to The Great Gatsby on Broadway on Wednesday night. The musical's original 'Daisy Buchanan' joined the production once again, alongside fellow original Broadway cast member Jeremy Jordan as 'Gatsby.' Watch videos!. (more...)