Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 6, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Stars Meet the Press and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to "Wake Up with BroadwayWorld" as we bring you all of yesterday’s biggest stories, sneak peeks, and don’t-miss moments from the world of theatre. Broadway is buzzing with excitement as stars gear up for their debuts—watch Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach talk about stepping into Dog Day Afternoon; catch the cast of Chinese Republicans explaining what makes this off-Broadway play a must-see; and don’t miss Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson chatting about their Broadway debut in The Fear of 13. Elsewhere, musical moments steal the show: Maybe Happy Ending hits NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, and Paddington the Musical releases their catchy new single for World Book Day. Plus, check out John Cameron Mitchell’s return to the stage with Oh, Mary!, and a joyful reunion between Harry Potter co-stars Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe. There’s plenty more—industry updates, exclusive photos, and international highlights—so dive in and get your daily Broadway fix!
But first...
Friday, March 6
Death of a Salesman begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, March 8
Bug closes on Broadway
All Out closes on Broadway
Video: Jon Bernthal & Ebon Moss-Bachrach Get Ready for Their Broadway Debuts in DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Dog Day Afternoon, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, is on its way to Broadway, starring Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Watch in the video as the whole company chats more about what audiences can expect.
Video: Alex Lin & More Explain What CHINESE REPUBLICANS Is All About
Chinese Republicans has officially arrived off-Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Watch in this video as the whole company chats more about the new play and what audiences can expect!
Video: Adrien Brody & Tessa Thompson Are Getting Ready for Their Broadway Debuts in THE FEAR OF 13
Lindsey Ferrentino’s The Fear of 13 is coming to Broadway, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts. Watch in this video as the stars chat more about what the new play is all about!
| Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert
by Stephi Wild
The cast of Maybe Happy Ending recently performed as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series! Darren Criss, Helen J. Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi performed selections from the show, backed by a ten-person orchestra. Watch the video here!. (more...)
| Video: John Cameron Mitchell Discusses His Take on Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY!
by Josh Sharpe
After 11 years away from the Broadway stage, John Cameron Mitchell is back treading the boards. The Tony Award winner recently returned as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the hit play Oh, Mary! and visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk all about it. Watch the interview now.. (more...)
Video: Inside & JULIET Rehearsals With Laurie Hernandez
Video: Inside Eva Noblezada's Return to THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
| Photos: Jodi Benson and Marcia Mitzman Gaven Join the Cast of PEN PALS
by Stephi Wild
The four-time extended Off-Broadway play Pen Pals welcomes Disney Legend Jodi Benson and Tony Nominee Marcia Mitzman Gaven. Check out photos of them in the show here!. (more...)
|
Photos: MUSIC CITY in Rehearsal Ahead of Return to New Venue
Photos: Tom Felton Visits HARRY POTTER Co-Star Daniel Radcliffe at EVERY BRILLIANT THING
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 3/5/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
THE SANTA SWITCH Musical Now Available for Licensing Through MTI
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The brand-new jukebox musical The Santa Switch is now available for licensing through Music Theatre International. The Santa Switch is by bookwriter Jeremy Desmon and arranger/orchestrator Jesse Vargas.. (more...)
Broadway Dreams to Launch 2026 Summer Performing Arts Intensive Tour GREATEST HITS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Dreams will present its 2026 Summer Performing Arts Intensive Tour, Greatest Hits, launching at Belmont University in Nashville, TN. The milestone tour marks Broadway Dreams’ 20th Anniversary Season.. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
The nominations are in for the 2026 Olivier Awards. The nominees included Paddington the Musical, Into The Woods, Oh, Mary!, Into The Woods, Evita, and more. Check out the full list here!. (more...)
John Cameron Mitchell To Host HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 25th Anniversary Tour
by Josh Sharpe
John Cameron Mitchell will take part in a live tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his movie musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, coming to Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, and more cities nationwide.. (more...)
Listen: Anne Hathaway Performs New Pop Song 'Burial' From MOTHER MARY
by Josh Sharpe
The first full song from Mother Mary is here. The upcoming movie features Anne Hathaway as the titular pop star, and audiences can get a new listen to Hathaway's vocals in the newly released single 'Burial.' . (more...)
Listen: PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Releases ‘Marmalade’ Single For World Book Day 2026
by A.A. Cristi
The new UK hit PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL has released a new studio recording of the song “Marmalade” in celebration of World Book Day 2026. Listen to the new track now!. (more...)
Review: OUR TOWN, Starring Michael Sheen, Rose Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play, Our Town, marks the first production for Michael Sheen’s Welsh National Theatre. After selling out across Welsh venues, this understated gem of a play moves west to give audiences of the Rose Theatre a chance to see what this exciting new company can do.. (more...)
BEACHES to Celebrate Box Office Opening With Special Ticket Deal and Cast Appearances
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Beaches, A New Musical will hold an official Box Office Opening event at The Majestic Theatre, with a 2-for-1 ticket offer, giveaways, and appearances by leading ladies Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett.. (more...)
Broadway at The National Launches Broadway Bingo Game Teasing 2026/27 Season
by Joshua Wright
Broadway at The National has launched a “Broadway Bingo” game challenging fans to predict the 2026-27 season lineup at The National Theatre in Washington, DC.. (more...)
Voting Open For BroadwayWorld's 2025 Stage Recording Awards
by Team BWW
Voting is now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Stage Recording Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in theatrical and performance-based recordings released during the 2025 calendar year. Voting is open through Friday, April 3rd, 2026.. (more...)
Exclusive: Miriam Silverman on the Joy of Working with Friend Julia May Jonas in Netflix's VLADIMIR
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-winner Miriam Silverman stars in Netflix's new limited series Vladimir, an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Julia May Jonas, who also happens to be Silverman's close friend.. (more...)
East West Players Reveals Full Cast For David Henry Hwang’s Updated FLOWER DRUM SONG
by Stephi Wild
East West Players has announced the ensemble and understudy cast for the world premiere of Tony-winner David Henry Hwang's refreshed 2026 book for RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S FLOWER DRUM SONG.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
