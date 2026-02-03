THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Extends Off-Broadway

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has been extended for a second time! The limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages will now play through Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Currently starring in the cast are Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale, in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Grammy & Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti Jason Kravits as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow. See what the critics have said about the production HERE!

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn, this new production of the musical is directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford. The limited engagement previously extended through April 12.



The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation.



Six spellers enter, but only one can win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005. It now returns to New York in a special 20th Anniversary production that celebrates the singular heart, humor, and verve that cemented its place in the musical theater canon.

