Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins the Competition at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway revival recently welcomed a very special guest speller to the competiton, Broadway icon, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check out video as Lin takes his turn in the contest and a swing at the tricky term, "epizeuxis." Did Lin make the grade? Find out below!

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, opened on November 17 at New World Stages.

The cast includes Kevin McHale as William Barfée, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti Jason Kravits as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin, and a score by Tony Award winner William Finn, this new production of the musical is directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford.

The new production of Spelling Bee features Scenic Design by Teresa L. Williams, Costume Design by Emily Rebholz, Lighting Design by David Weiner, and Sound Design by Haley Parcher. The Music Supervisor is Carmel Dean, and the Music Director is Elizabeth Doran.