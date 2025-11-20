Photos: Kevin McHale, Jasmine Amy Rogers and More in SPELLING BEE Portraits

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The recently extended Off-Broadway production of the cult-hit musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, is officially open at New World Stages! See photos from the opening night photo booth here!

The cast includes Kevin McHale as William Barfée, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti Jason Kravits as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin, and a score by Tony Award winner William Finn, this new production of the musical is directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford.