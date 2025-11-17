Review Roundup: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Returns Off-Broadway

R-E-V-I-E-W-S! The recently extended Off-Broadway production of the cult-hit musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, opens tonight at New World Stages! The critics stopped by to see the spellers in action and have rendered their reviews. Did Spelling Bee make the grade? Find out in our review roundup below!

The cast includes Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale (“Glee”), in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!) as Olive Ostrovsky, Grammy & Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo) as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best (Netflix’s Woman of the Hour; The CW’s 4400) as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening, Tootsie, POTUS) as Rona Lisa Peretti Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sly Fox) as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Matt Manuel (Ain’t Too Proud) as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin (Striking 12, Sleeping Beauty Wakes) and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain), this new production of the musical is directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen).

The new production of Spelling Bee features Scenic Design by Teresa L. Williams (The Preacher’s Wife), Costume Design by Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen), Lighting Design by David Weiner (Suddenly Last Summer), and Sound Design by Haley Parcher (Spamalot). The Music Supervisor is Carmel Dean (The Notebook), and the Music Director is Elizabeth Doran (Water for Elephants). Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting (Sweeney Todd), General Management is by 321 Theatrical Management (Wicked, The Outsiders), and the Production Stage Manager is Rachel Zucker (Pirates! The Penzance Musical).

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: The show doesn’t laugh at its characters or at the competition itself, but humorously and movingly unpacks the spoken and silent challenges in the school gym that day. You root for the kids to win, and you nervously hold your breath as they hesitate over the orders of letters as they complete their spellings. Most of all, you marvel at the witty genius behind bringing it all together under the eaves of one exceptional musical.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: Listen up for the word “syzygy” in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It’s defined as an out-of-this-world alignment. Off Broadway at New World Stages, all the elements have stacked up splendidly in a revival of the show that arrives 20 years after the Broadway premiere and captures every drop of the original charm. The endearing misfit characters, upbeat and thoughtful songs, and consistently laugh-out-loud humor add up to pure joy.

Lane Williamson, Exeunt: William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin’s delightfully quirky musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has returned to New York in a dream-come-true revival directed by Danny Mefford at New World Stages. A full-hearted, belly-laughing confection from the early 2000s, this new production of Spelling Bee swoops in like a big hug from an old friend, reminding us of everything we fell in love with two decades ago.

Matthew Wexler, One-Minute Critic: Twenty years later, this charming Off-Broadway revival proves Spelling Bee‘s blend of silly wordplay and surprising heart remains unbeatable.

Matt Windman, amNY: Director-choreographer Danny Mefford doesn’t attempt a radical reinterpretation, nor does he need to. The material is bulletproof. But he infuses the evening with a welcome sense of kinetic play, giving each scene and musical number a brisk, physical charge. “Magic Foot” remains a guaranteed showstopper, and the decision to run without an intermission—keeping the show at a tight 1 hour and 45 minutes—maintains the breathless pacing that makes the bee feel like a single, unbroken event.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Finn’s tunes remain toe-tapping treats, and the whole cast throws themselves into the numbers with a youthful energy that suits their characters’ ages. Spelling Bee is the perfect antidote to these dreary anxiety-ridden times, and it’s worth settling down for a long, laughter-induced spell.

Roma Torre, New York Stage Review: Spelling bee participants are an odd lot. Full disclosure, I was one of them way back in the day. It’s a terribly vulnerable time for most children that age. Finn’s song “Pandemonium” captures the angst and confusion they experience. The show plays it mostly for laughs but it has the added elements of insight and wisdom. For that reason, anyone raising children may need to see it even more than their kids. It’s not just entertaining and funny, it offers much to learn about family dynamics; and when it all aligns, it’s a perfect syzygy.