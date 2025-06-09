Recap the 2025 Tony Awards

Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, aired live last night from Radio City Music Hall, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2024/25 awards season.

Now that we've all had some time to recover from the excitement of the big night, treat yourself today to some highlights from ALL of the festivities. Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a recap of all things Tonys!

THE CARPET:

BroadwayWorld's Bruce Glikas was on hand to bring us stunning photos straight from the red carpet before the ceremony began. Plus BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet to chat with the stars as they arrived at Radio City.

THE CEREMONY:

After you study up on Cynthia's genius opening number, you can revisit all of the evening's acceptance speeches. Also make sure that you relive the performance highlights! Plus, we've got photos from inside the ceremony to brighten up your post-Tonys Monday. Miss the ceremony? You can watch the full 78th Annual Tony Awards on Paramount+.

THE UPDATES:

All night long, A.A.Cristi brought us updates from backstage at Radio City Music Hall. Find out what the winners said once they left the stage!

THE WINNERS:

Top winners of the night were Maybe Happy Ending (6) and Buena Vista Social Club (4). Check out a complete list of the 2025 winners. Plus, go backstage with Bruce Glikas and watch as they chat with Richard Ridge.

THE AFTERWARDS:

What did the critics think of the evening and what were our biggest takeaways from the ceremony? Find out in our full recap!

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.