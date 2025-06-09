The Full Lyrics to the 2025 Tony Awards Opening Number 'Sometimes All You Need Is a Song'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, the 78th Annual Tony Awards kicked off with a show-stopping number led by host Cynthia Erivo. Later joined by the Broadway Inspirational Voices (and a few Broadway favorites in the audience), "Sometimes All You Need Is a Song" was packed with references from this season and the greater Broadway community at large. Take a look at the full lyrics below, and see how many Easter Eggs you can find!

The number was written by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, and orchestrated by Joseph Joubert. The Tony-winning composing teams previously collaborated on Only Murders in the Building, for which they earned an Emmy Award last year.

The song features the Broadway Inspirational Voices, featuring Jourbert on piano. BIV Director Allen René Louis conducted the choir.

The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch them here. Winners included Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd., Buena Vista Social Club, Purpose, Kara Young, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting

"Sometimes All You Need Is a Song"

Some folks land all the punchlines

And barely break a sweat.

While others can do patter

As they double pirouette.

Whether comedy or kickline,

If you're doing you,

you can't go wrong.

And sometimes all you need...

Sometimes all you need is a song.

Some moments call for grandeur

As mighty trumpets blare.

Some moments call for slight of hand

Well, I can't help you there.

And sometimes it's confetti,

from cannons firing steady all night long.

And sometimes all you need

Sometimes all you need is a song.

Now, we love a big production

The sets that touch the sky

While other times, it's true that less is more.

Well, about that big production,

If you really want to fly,

It's our stories and our songs that let us soar.

So I took in all the voices

That told me what to do.

And I looked through all the choices,

And I found one thing is true:

It's really very simple,

It's the thing that makes you sing that makes you strong.

And sometimes all you need

Sometimes all you need is a song.

[Broadway Inspirational Voices enters]

Sometimes all you need is a song.

It's all you need. (It's all you need.)

Sometimes all you need is a song.

It's all you need.

And sometimes all you need

Is a first-time nominee

Or when Audra glows as Mama Rose

And we all sing out, Louise (Sing out, Louise!)

Sometimes all you need

Is a Purpose to attend.

Or a story of robotic love.

And its maybe happy end.

Sometimes all you need

Is to belt as blood drips down.

And as Smash pops off, well, here comes Groff

Cuz, Johnny's back in town.

Sometimes all you need

Is all this talent on display.

Gimme Odenkirk, or watch Cole work

At Oh, Mary's cabaret.

Or dead divas that literally slay

Or Dead Outlaws that slowly decay

Clooney, Kieren, Downey, Denzel

Half of Hollywood's in a play!

While the Cuban rhythms sway. (Boop!)

There's a Mincemeat matinee. (See Boop!)

Shiv Roy is Dorian Gray

And it's all on Broadway

So when the world is looking gloomy,

Well, let that curtain rise.

Cause the antidote is to find your note as we all harmonize.

We're here and holding space

Cause Broadway is the place we all belong.

And sometimes all you need,

Sometimes all you need,

sometimes all you need,

It's a song (it's all you need)

Sometimes all you need is a song

It's all you need.

Sometimes all you need is a song

It's all you need.

Sometimes all you need is a song

It's all you need.

Sometimes all you need is a song

It's all you need.

Sometimes all you need is a song

It's all you need.

Sometimes all you need is a song

It's all you need.

Sometimes, sometimes

Sometimes, sometimes

Sometimes all you need is a song.

Watch the full performance below.