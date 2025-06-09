Review Roundup: The 78th Annual Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's biggest night has come and gone! The 78th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 8, at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, and celebrating some of this season's best and brightest.

What are the critics saying about this year's ceremony? Check out the reviews for this year's Tony Awards below!

Plus, BroadwayWorld rounded up some of our favorite moments here.

The New York Times: When members of the original cast of “Hamilton” finally gathered onstage at Radio City Music Hall for a 10th-anniversary reunion performance, the hype proved justified. I’d make room for it on any list of all-time-best Tonys performances.

Naveen Kumar, Washington Post: Ingenuity and reinvention won big at the Tony Awards, where host Cynthia Erivo heralded the big headline of the night: “Broadway is officially back!” Erivo had jokes. Production numbers popped off the screen. And awards were spread among shows that dreamed big.

Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly: As a host, Cynthia Erivo was always going to be more chanteuse than comic, but she delivered both a funny opening bit followed by a showstopping number. With some well placed one-liners (notably one about a broom belonging to Daniel Radcliffe), Erivo navigated the backstage with a steadicam before hitting the Radio City Music Hall stage. From the opening seconds, Erivo defied expectations.

Greg Evans, Natalie Oganesyan, Dessi Gomez, Deadline: But more than anything, Cynthia Erivo did an absolutely flawless job as host, no nitpicking whatsoever. This is what an awards show should look like, to cap off a Broadway season that made records financially and earned its accolades legitimately.

Stephanie Sengwe, People: When you put some of the world's best actors and best singers in one room, you're sure to have a memorable show, and the 2025 Tony Awards did not disappoint. Hosted by Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo — who is no stranger to the stage herself after having starred in The Color Purple back in 2015 — this year's Tony Awards were full of tear-jerking moments. From Sarah Snook's touching acceptance speech to Audra McDonald's rendition of "Rose's Return," to Francis Jue's sweet homage.

The Economic Times: Among the evening’s notable performances were Megan Hilty’s rendition of “Do It for the Gaze” from Death Becomes Her and Jonathan Groff’s medley of Bobby Darin hits from Just in Time. Both actors demonstrated their vocal versatility and stage command.

Jessica Derschowitz, Gold Derby: With a Wicked host at the helm — that would be Elphaba actress and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo — it’s no surprise the 78th annual Tony Awards had its fair share of magical moments. The evening, celebrating the best and brightest of the 2024-25 Broadway season, aired live from Radio City Music Hall in New York and had no shortage of star power, thrilling performances, and a few surprises hiding in the wings.

Reader Reviews

Deals from Ragtime A strange, insistent music is coming back to Broadway. Lear deBessonet’s inaugural season as Lincoln Center Theater's Artistic Director will open with a new production of her acclaimed New York City Center Gala revival of RAGTIME, starring Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz. RAGTIME is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it. Get Tickets from $59.00