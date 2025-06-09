Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night saw the 78th Annual Tony Awards, celebrating the incredible theater work seen on Broadway this past year. Take a look inside the CBS and Pluto TV broadcasts below, including presenters, performances, and acceptance speeches from shows like Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd. and more.

The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch them here.

Winners included Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd., Buena Vista Social Club, Purpose, Kara Young, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

The ceremony featured performances from the original cast of Hamilton, plus nominated shows: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., along with a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices.

The 78th Tony Awards celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2024/25 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc