Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony

The 2025 Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.
Last night saw the 78th Annual Tony Awards, celebrating the incredible theater work seen on Broadway this past year. Take a look inside the CBS and Pluto TV broadcasts below, including presenters, performances, and acceptance speeches from shows like Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd. and more.
The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch them here.
Winners included Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd., Buena Vista Social Club, Purpose, Kara Young, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.
The ceremony featured performances from the original cast of Hamilton, plus nominated shows: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., along with a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices.
The 78th Tony Awards celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2024/25 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.
Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves
Marg Horwell
Will Aronson and Hue Park
Renée Elise Goldsberry and Darren Criss
Gary Edwin Robinson
Cynthia Erivo and Broadway Inspirational Voices
Danielle Brooks and Katie Holmes
Francis Jue
The cast of Buena Vista Social Club
Julianne Hough
Jonathan Groff and the cast of Just In Time
Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce and the cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musicala
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.
Helen J. Shen and Darren Criss
Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins and producers
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings, and Jonathan Spector
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas-Jones and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton
The original Broadway cast of Hamilton
Rachel Bay Jones and Kristin Chenoweth
Zoë Roberts and the cast of Operation Mincemeat
Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo
Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney
Director Jamie Lloyd and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Durand and the cast of Dead Outlaw
Florencia Cuenca-Vox and the cast of Real Women have Curves
Maybe Happy Ending
Nicole Scherzinger and Oprah Winfrey
