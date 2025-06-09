 tracking pixel
THE TONY AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony

The 2025 Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.

By: Jun. 09, 2025
Last night saw the 78th Annual Tony Awards, celebrating the incredible theater work seen on Broadway this past year. Take a look inside the CBS and Pluto TV broadcasts below, including presenters, performances, and acceptance speeches from shows like Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd. and more.

The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch them here.

Winners included Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd., Buena Vista Social Club, Purpose, Kara Young, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

The ceremony featured performances from the original cast of Hamilton, plus nominated shows: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., along with a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices. 

The 78th Tony Awards celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2024/25 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc 

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony ImageAlex Winter and Keanu Reeves

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image

Marg Horwell

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Will Aronson and Hue Park

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Renée Elise Goldsberry and Darren Criss

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Jack Knowles

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Gary Edwin Robinson

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Sara Bareilles

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Cynthia Erivo and Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Megan Hilty

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image

Danielle Brooks and Katie Holmes 

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image

Francis Jue

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Natalie Venetia Belcon

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The cast of Buena Vista Social Club

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Glenn Close

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image

Julianne Hough

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Kara Young

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Jonathan Groff and the cast of Just In Time

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce and the cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musicala

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Helen J. Shen and Darren Criss

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins and producers

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image

 Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings, and Jonathan Spector

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas-Jones and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
The original Broadway cast of Hamilton

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Jeremy Jordan

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image

Rachel Bay Jones and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Zoë Roberts and the cast of Operation Mincemeat

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Audra McDonald

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Michael Arden

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Sarah Paulson and Jean Smart

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Audra McDonald

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Andrew Durand and the cast of Dead Outlaw

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Sam Pinkleton

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Darren Criss

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Florencia Cuenca-Vox and the cast of Real Women have Curves

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Maybe Happy Ending

Photos: Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Image
Nicole Scherzinger and Oprah Winfrey

