THE TONY AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS - UPDATING LIVE!
Photos: Backstage with the 2025 Tony Awards Winners

Winners included Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd. ad more!

By: Jun. 08, 2025
Yesterday they were just nominees, but now... they're winners! BroadwayWorld was backstage at Radio City Music Hall for the 78th Annual Tony Awards and we've got photos of all the evening's winners.

BroadwayWorld brought you live coverage of who won, transcriptions of the on-air and pre-show acceptance speeches, red carpet photos, interviews with the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Cole Escola, Sam Pinkleton
Cole Escola, Sam Pinkleton

Sam Pinkleton
Sam Pinkleton

Cole Escola, Sam Pinkleton
Cole Escola, Sam Pinkleton

Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber

Sunset Blvd. team
Sunset Blvd. team

Sunset Blvd. team
Sunset Blvd. team

Helen J Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman
Helen J Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman

Jak Malone
Jak Malone

Cole Escola, Harvey Fierstein
Cole Escola, Harvey Fierstein

Cole Escola, Harvey Fierstein, Sam Pinkleton, Jak Malone
Cole Escola, Harvey Fierstein, Sam Pinkleton, Jak Malone

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Darren Criss
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Darren Criss

Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Andrew Lloyd Webber
Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Andrew Lloyd Webber

Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola
Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola

Sunset Blvd. team
Sunset Blvd. team

Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger
Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger

Harvey Fierstein, Nicole Scherzinger
Harvey Fierstein, Nicole Scherzinger

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

Jak Malone
Jak Malone

Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold
Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold

Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold
Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold

Darren Criss
Darren Criss

Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger
Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger

Paul Arditti,
Paul Arditti,

Jonathan Deans
Jonathan Deans

Kwofe Coleman and Mike Isaacson
Kwofe Coleman and Mike Isaacson

Jon Clark
Jon Clark

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Jack Knowles
Jack Knowles

Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado

Miriam Buether and Benjamin Pearcy
Miriam Buether and Benjamin Pearcy

Jack Knowles, Jon Clark, Benjamin Pearcy, Miriam Buether
Jack Knowles, Jon Clark, Benjamin Pearcy, Miriam Buether

George Reeve, Dane Laffrey
George Reeve, Dane Laffrey

Gary Edwin Robinson
Gary Edwin Robinson

Stranger Things team
Stranger Things team

Paul Tazewell and Marg Horwell
Paul Tazewell and Marg Horwell

Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell

Marg Horwell
Marg Horwell

Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell

Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein

Richard Ridge and Harvey Fierstein
Richard Ridge and Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein

Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook

Harvey Fierstein and Francis Jue
Harvey Fierstein and Francis Jue

Francis Jue
Francis Jue

Francis Jue
Francis Jue

Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook

Hue Park and Will Aronson
Hue Park and Will Aronson

Hue Park and Will Aronson
Hue Park and Will Aronson

Kara Young
Kara Young

Kara Young
Kara Young

Irene Gandy and Kara Young
Irene Gandy and Kara Young

Buena Vista Social Club band
Buena Vista Social Club band

Natalie Venetia Belcon
Natalie Venetia Belcon

Natalie Venetia Belcon and Kara Young
Natalie Venetia Belcon and Kara Young

Kara Young, Glenn Davis, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, David Stone
Kara Young, Glenn Davis, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, David Stone

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Glenn Davis
Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis, David Stone
Glenn Davis, David Stone

Eureka Day Team
Eureka Day Team

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Jonathan Spector, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Jonathan Spector, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Jonathan Spector, Lynne Meadow
Jonathan Spector, Lynne Meadow

Michael Arden
Michael Arden

Michael Arden
Michael Arden

Michael Arden
Michael Arden

Cole Escola
Cole Escola

Cole Escola, Jonathan Spector
Cole Escola, Jonathan Spector

