Photos: Backstage with the 2025 Tony Awards Winners

Winners included Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd. ad more!
Yesterday they were just nominees, but now... they're winners! BroadwayWorld was backstage at Radio City Music Hall for the 78th Annual Tony Awards and we've got photos of all the evening's winners.
BroadwayWorld brought you live coverage of who won, transcriptions of the on-air and pre-show acceptance speeches, red carpet photos, interviews with the winners, and more!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sunset Blvd. team
Helen J Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman
Cole Escola, Harvey Fierstein, Sam Pinkleton, Jak Malone
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Darren Criss
Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Andrew Lloyd Webber
Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola
Sunset Blvd. team
Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger
Harvey Fierstein, Nicole Scherzinger
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger
Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold
Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger
Kwofe Coleman and Mike Isaacson
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
Miriam Buether and Benjamin Pearcy
Jack Knowles, Jon Clark, Benjamin Pearcy, Miriam Buether
Gary Edwin Robinson
Stranger Things team
Paul Tazewell and Marg Horwell
Richard Ridge and Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein and Francis Jue
Hue Park and Will Aronson
Buena Vista Social Club band
Natalie Venetia Belcon and Kara Young
Kara Young, Glenn Davis, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, David Stone
Eureka Day Team
Jonathan Spector, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Jonathan Spector, Lynne Meadow
