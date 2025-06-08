Our Favorite Moments From the 2025 Tony Awards: Performances, Easter Eggs, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Once again, Broadway's biggest night has come and gone! With the 78th Annual Tony Awards now behind us, we have compiled a list of some of the most memorable moments from the evening, including fun references and Easter eggs you may have missed, standout segments, performances, and more. Check out the full list of winners here, and find out highlights from the broadcast below.

The Tony Awards: Act One

Maybe Happy Ending's Will Aronson and Hue Park's win Best Book of a Musical

The Act One show kicked off with Will Aronson and Hue Park winning the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for Maybe Happy Ending. When accepting the award, Park set the record straight by confirming that he and Aronson were not, in fact, a couple, and reiterating his single status, resulting in much laughter from the audience. Both were also excited to be in the presence of actor Keanu Reeves.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS

2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award

Brooklyn-based educator Gary Edwin Robinson returned to the Radio City Music Hall to receive the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. During his acceptance speech, he noted that he first performed at the iconic venue as a teenager for Diana Ross. Mr. Robinson is head of the Theatre Arts Program at Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sara Bareilles presents Celia Keenan-Bolger's Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

For her incredible work as an advocate of the theater community, Sara Bareilles presented the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award to Broadway star and activist Celia Keenan-Bolger. Both Bareilles and Keenan-Bolger noted their friendship with the late Gavin Creel, who worked alongside the actor on the Activist Artist Endowed Scholarship Fund and the Gavin Creel Fellowship.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS

Paul Tazewell Wins His Second Major Award of 2025

Following his Oscar win for the Wicked movie in March, Paul Tazewell won a Tony Award for his costume work in Death Becomes Her. This marks his second Tony for costume design, following a win in 2016 for Hamilton. Tazewell opened his acceptance speech by noting that, "[The] Black, queer, little boy, in Akron, Ohio, had no idea that in 2025, he would have the year that he had."

Harvey Fierstein's Recognition for His Work in the Theater

For his excellent work as a playwright and performer in the Broadway community, Harvey Fierstein was recognized with a Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement. In his speech, he noted the welcoming spirit of fellow theater artists and the impact they have had on his life and career: "I dedicate this award to the people in the dark and offer my most profound thanks to all of you, my community."

The Tony Awards Main Ceremony

Opening Number

Cynthia Erivo kicked off the show with a smashing performance of the new number "Sometimes All You Need Is a Song." Written by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the show-stopping opening number included cameos with everyone from Alex Edelman to the fan-favorite HwaBoon to Oprah (including a reference to the viral Wicked press interview).

The song included lots of references to the season, including the heavy amount of Hollywood names on Broadway this year. The song later became a major group number, with other Broadway favorites getting involved, including fellow Wicked alum Kristin Chenoweth and Aaron Tveit.

The Playoff Song

Rather than traditional music played during overlong acceptance speeches, Cynthia Erivo recorded a snippet of her singing "My Way," specifically the oh-so-fitting lyrics of "And now, the end is near, and so I face the final curtain."

Cynthia Erivo's Tip on How to Avoid "Groff Sauce; Jonathan Groff's Just in Time Performance

Before Jonathan Groff took the stage for a performance, Cynthia Erivo explained the many benefits of balcony seats, among them avoiding Jonathan Groff's infamous spitting (if that's not your thing). Groff then performed a medley from Just in Time, part of which involved a hilariously intimate moment with Keanu Reeves.

Kara Young Breaks Personal Tony Record

For Purpose, Kara Young won her second consecutive Tony Award, which also marked her fourth nomination in a row. She is the first Black performer to achieve this honor and is also one of only three actresses with four or more nominations in the history of this category.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS

Glenn Close Passing the Baton to Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard veteran and Tony winner Glenn Close took the stage to welcome current Norma Desmond, Nicole Scherzinger, in a performance of "As If We Never Said Goodbye." Close played the character on Broadway twice: first in the original 1994 production and later in the 2017 revival.

Cynthia Erivo's Tribute to Good Night, and Good Luck

In a fun reference to the nominated play, Good Night, and Good Luck, Cynthia Erivo narrated a mock broadcast (complete with CBS set) to introduce Kristin Chenoweth and Rachel Bay Jones to the stage.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Wins Second Consecutive Tony Award

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins took home a Tony Award for his work in Purpose in the category of Best Play. This marks the second year he has been recognized for his work at the Tonys, following his 2024 win for the play Appropriate.

Hamilton's 10th Anniversary Performance

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the original company of Hamilton reunited to perform an explosive and wide-ranging medley from the megahit musical, including "My Shot," "The Schuyler Sisters," "You'll Be Back," "The Room Where It Happens," and more.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS

In Memoriam Performance by Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo

In honor of the many Broadway and theater artists that we lost in the past year, Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo took the stage for a beautiful tribute, singing "Tomorrow" from Annie, written by the late Charles Strouse. The moment was made all the more poignant with Bareilles' emotional response to seeing her friend and fellow performer Gavin Creel on the screen.

Cynthia Erivo Gifts Oprah a Car

In a hysterical callback to Oprah's daytime talk show, Cynthia Erivo placed a gift basket under Oprah's chair containing candy and a toy car. Utilizing her now viral "You get a car!" moment, she also hinted at a reunion of The Color Purple. Oprah starred in the 1985 film, with Erivo later winning a Tony Award for her performance as Celia in the Broadway musical.

Audra McDonald's Performance of Rose's Turn

In a spellbinding performance, Audra McDonald dominated the stage to treat audiences to her rendition of "Rose's Turn" from Gypsy. The number concludes the stage musical and served as one of the final performances of the night.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS

"And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" Closing Number

Following wins for Nicole Scherzinger and Maybe Happy Ending, Cynthia Erivo returned to the stage for a finale performance: a powerhouse rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going." This version of the Dreamgirls number was revised with special lyrics referencing Broadway and the awards ceremony.