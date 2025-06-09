Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2025 Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 8. If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances below!

Check out our full list of winners here.

Performances included Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Dead Outlaw, Real Women Have Curves, Gypsy, Sunset Blvd., Maybe Happy Ending, Pirates!, Buena Vista Social Club, and Just in Time. Additionally, host Cynthia Erivo performed the opening and closing numbers, and was joined by Sara Bareilles for the In Memoriam segment.

Cynthia Erivo - Opening Number

Death Becomes Her

Pirates!

Maybe Happy Ending

Buena Vista Social Club

Sunset Blvd.

Just In Time

Dead Outlaw

Floyd Collins

Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo - In Memoriam

Real Women Have Curves

Gypsy

Cynthia Erivo - Closing Number