Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2025 Tony Awards

The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 8. If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances below!
Performances included Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Dead Outlaw, Real Women Have Curves, Gypsy, Sunset Blvd., Maybe Happy Ending, Pirates!, Buena Vista Social Club, and Just in Time. Additionally, host Cynthia Erivo performed the opening and closing numbers, and was joined by Sara Bareilles for the In Memoriam segment.
Videos