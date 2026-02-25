Shoshana Bean, Auliʻi Cravalho, Judy Kuhn, Lindsay Mendez, and Ben Platt Join New York Pops Gala

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (first Broadway replacement as Elphaba in Wicked), actress and producer Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana/Moana 2, Sally Bowles in Cabaret on Broadway), Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (recent appearance in Classic Stage Company’s The Baker’s Wife; voice of Pocahontas), Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (Elphaba in 10th Anniversary of Wicked, revival of Godspell), and Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) will join The New York Pops to honor Grammy, Academy, and Tony Award winning composer Stephen Schwartz at the orchestra’s 43rd Birthday Gala, Changed for Good: A Celebration of Stephen Schwartz, on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Additional guest artists to be announced.

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit Wicked and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working (which he also adapted and directed), Rags, Children of Eden, and The Queen of Versailles. For film, in addition to the two-part adaptation of Wicked, he wrote the songs for The Prince of Egypt and collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted.

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black-tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.