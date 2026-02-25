My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: First Look at Betsy Wolfe in DEATH BECOMES HER

The cast features Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, Michelle Williams, and more.

By: Feb. 25, 2026

You can now get a first look at production photos of Betsy Wolfe as 'Madeline Ashton' in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. 

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fianc? away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.  

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!




Broadway Bracket


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee
Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee
Buy a Death Becomes Her Person Tote
Death Becomes Her Person Tote
Buy a Death Becomes Her Sticker Set
Death Becomes Her Sticker Set
Buy a Death Becomes Her That Was Rude Decal
Death Becomes Her That Was Rude Decal

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos