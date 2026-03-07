Character Breakdown: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Unpacks Their Jellicle Roles

Click Here for More on Character Breakdown

Rehearsals are officially underway for CATS: The Jellicle Ball, directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons. What's it all about?

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Sydney James Harcourt plays Rum Tum Tugger. "I feel like I can finally be celebrated for my sluttiness," he joked. "If you can't be yourself out there on stage, then what have you got? I get to do so many things in the show. I get to do some of the vouging. I get to go out there and sing for Mistoffelees. And I get a number wherethey have me walking around in the audience talking to people!"

Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the new revival.